Edward "Lynn" Smith Jr., 82 of Jacksonville and formerly of Beardstown passed away Friday October 29, 2021 at Prairie Village Health Care in Jacksonville. He was born April 16, 1939 in Beardstown the son of the late Edward H. “Buck” and Goldie Mae Gabbert Smith. He married Shirley Ann Smith November 30, 1957 in Beardstown. Lynn worked as a farmhand, at Klump gas, Empire Gas and Ferrellgas. He was a veteran of the US Army, and the US Army Reserves for 22 years. He loved his family and loved camping, especially in the mountains, enjoying traveling to Colorado and Montana.
Surviving is his wife Shirley at home, daughter Shawnda Ann Smith of Quincy, three grandsons Bryson (Rachel) Mead of Jacksonville, Brevyn Beckwith of Springfield, Seth Bowman of Watertown, Wisconsin, three great grandchildren Camden, Blackeley, Addison Mead, brothers Glen (Brenda) Smith of Rushville, Willy (Trish) Smith of Cuba, IL, sisters Alice (Ed) Huggins of Canton, Roseann (Robert) Blackeley of Enterprise, Tennessee.
A funeral service will be held at 11 am Wednesday November 3, 2021 at the Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown. Burial will be in Beardstown City Cemetery where military honors will be conducted. Visitation with the family will be from 9:30 until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorials can be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital. Condolences may be sent to the family at sagerfuneralhome.com.