Earl Clinton Million, 65, of Kingdom City, Mo., formerly of Murrayville passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at University of Missouri Hospital at Columbia, MO. He was the son of William David and Martha Maxine (Arnold) Million.
Surviving are sisters, Sarah Million, Vickie Jones and Lisa (Kay Lee) Middleton; brothers, Bill (Anita) Million, David (Kendra) Barrow and Howard Million; nephews, Alex (Kenia Perez) Middleton, Kyle (Abbi Seymoure) Middleton; nieces, Kim (Floyd) Lomolino and Emily (Jay) Adepoju; great nephews, Kaleb Jones, Tyler Lomelino, Jonathan Donis; great niece, Scarlett Middleton; aunts, Anne Million and Joetta Million; numerous cousins and “the boys”, Pete, Eli and Newt, his dogs. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Betty Ann; stepmother, Shirley (Cardwell) Million and brother-in-Law, Andy Middleton.
Earl grew up on the family farm east of Murrayville and was a 1973 graduate of Jacksonville High School. Upon graduation, he joined the Merchant Marines and enjoyed sailing around the world. He served in the United States Navy for six years honing his skills in nuclear propulsion while stationed on the USS James Madison. Upon his honorable discharge, he accepted a position with Callaway Nuclear Power Plant at Fulton, Missouri. He often spoke of the great guys he worked with and enjoyed their friendship as they gathered for breakfast on Wednesdays in retirement. Following his father’s example, he was instrumental in continuing the annual Million Family Burgoo.
The family would like to thank Earl’s neighbors, Jimmie and Brenda Moore and Paul and Pam Burris for their friendship, care and support especially the last several months.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Daws Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Visitation will be 9:30 am until time of services at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Murrayville-Woodson Community Food Pantry or Central Missouri Humane Society.
Surviving are sisters, Sarah Million, Vickie Jones and Lisa (Kay Lee) Middleton; brothers, Bill (Anita) Million, David (Kendra) Barrow and Howard Million; nephews, Alex (Kenia Perez) Middleton, Kyle (Abbi Seymoure) Middleton; nieces, Kim (Floyd) Lomolino and Emily (Jay) Adepoju; great nephews, Kaleb Jones, Tyler Lomelino, Jonathan Donis; great niece, Scarlett Middleton; aunts, Anne Million and Joetta Million; numerous cousins and “the boys”, Pete, Eli and Newt, his dogs. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Betty Ann; stepmother, Shirley (Cardwell) Million and brother-in-Law, Andy Middleton.
Earl grew up on the family farm east of Murrayville and was a 1973 graduate of Jacksonville High School. Upon graduation, he joined the Merchant Marines and enjoyed sailing around the world. He served in the United States Navy for six years honing his skills in nuclear propulsion while stationed on the USS James Madison. Upon his honorable discharge, he accepted a position with Callaway Nuclear Power Plant at Fulton, Missouri. He often spoke of the great guys he worked with and enjoyed their friendship as they gathered for breakfast on Wednesdays in retirement. Following his father’s example, he was instrumental in continuing the annual Million Family Burgoo.
The family would like to thank Earl’s neighbors, Jimmie and Brenda Moore and Paul and Pam Burris for their friendship, care and support especially the last several months.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Daws Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Visitation will be 9:30 am until time of services at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Murrayville-Woodson Community Food Pantry or Central Missouri Humane Society.
To send a memorial gift to the family of Earl Clinton Million please visit our Sympathy Store.