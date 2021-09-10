Douglas L. Pruitt, 65 formally of Carlinville, IL, passed away Monday evening, September 6, 2021 in Louisville, KY. He is the son of Virgil L. and Doris M. (Bowker) Pruitt. He is preceded in death by his father Virgil L. Pruitt and his daughter Crystal Nicole Pruitt. There will be no services. Doug is survived by his mother, Doris M. Pruitt, sons; Derek (Gina) Pruitt and Chad (Kristy) Gillian, daughter Misty (Jason) Dunn, grandchildren; Gabe, Colin, Braden, Keziah, Keegan, Molly, Emily and Ethan. He is survived by brothers; Greg, Don, Steve and Dan Pruitt. Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.