Douglas Gress Sr.

Douglas Paul Gress Sr., 65, died unexpectedly at 4:06 p.m., Thursday, June 30, 2022 in the Emergency Room at Jersey Community Hospital.
He was born on May 30, 1957 in Jerseyville, one of four children born to the late Paul and Verna June (Matthews) Gress.
He married the former Ella Nadine Ontis on June 12, 1976 at St. Norbert Catholic Church in Hardin and together they recently celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary.
Doug grew up in Hardin, Illinois and spent the majority of his adult life residing in the Rosedale/Nutwood area, where he and Nadine raised their family.
He was employed for many years with Beall Manufacturing in East Alton, as well as Hawk Motors in Alton, prior to purchasing Tom’s Radiator Shop in Jerseyville which he owned and operated until his health necessitated his retirement in 2010.
Doug developed a passion for canning from a young age, a tradition he carried on with his own children and also enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting, fishing, gardening and camping.
He also had a deep admiration for bluegrass music and was always eager to gather his friends and family together for fish fry’s at the family home.
Surviving are his wife, Nadine Gress of Nutwood; two daughters and sons in-law, Kristy and Michael Bradshaw of Fieldon and Lori and John Golden of Elsah; a son, Douglas Paul “Dougie” Gress Jr. of Nutwood; five grandchildren, Cody, Paige and Ella Bradshaw and Alex and Chandler Cain; a brother and sister in-law, Phil and Brenda Gress of Hardin; two sisters and a brother in-law, Jill Rulon of Salina, Kansas and Renee and Tim Sagez of Hardin; a sister in law, Brenda Bailey of Brighton; two brothers in –law and sisters in-law, Roger and Vicki Ontis of Elsah and Walter “Frosty” and Laura Ontis of Rosedale; as well as many nieces and nephews, including Patrick Wangler, his nephew and special buddy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, June and Paul Gress; paternal grandparents, Val and Elizabeth Gress; maternal grandmother, Ruby Matthews; a nephew, Jason Sagez; a sister in-law and brother in-law, Bill and Linda Wangler; as well as a brother in-law, Corky Bailey.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday. Rev. Phil Grable will officiate.
Burial will follow at Rosedale Cemetery.
For those desiring, memorials may be given to the family, to assist in the placement of a monument at Doug’s gravesite.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com