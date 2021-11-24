Dorothy Pasley, age 78, of Waverly, Il. died Monday afternoon (November 22, 2021) at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital.
She was born November 21, 1943 in Benton, Il. daughter of the late John Howard and Thelma Louise Goessman Roach.
She married Shelby Pasley on November 20, 1970 in St. Charles, Il. and he survives.
Also surviving are their children, Linda Louise White (Russell) of Mexico, Mo., Arthur Lawrence McClellan, Jr. (Theresa) of Murrayville, Il., Alan Dale McClellan (Becky) of Jacksonville, Il., John Edward Pasley (Jeannie) of Waverly, Il.; Julie Buchanan and her brother Steve Baird who were like a daughter and son to her; grandchildren, Russell II, Maresa, Latrisha, Jacob, Katie, Bailey, Tyler, Zachary, John II, Austin, and Patrick; great-grandchildren, Jason, Hannah, Monroe, Hudson, Bishop, Finley, Charlie, Karter, Travis, Landrie, and Kayson; a sibling, Linda Dodge (Marvin) of Seattle, Wa.; her dog Coco; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Rosetta Naper, Riley Roach, and Arlie A. “Sonny” Elam.
Dorothy was a home healthcare worker for many years. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and enjoyed shopping. She also loved fishing and camping.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday (November 26, 2021) at Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Waverly, Il. Burial will be in Waverly East Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Waverly Rescue Squad or American Diabetes Association c/o Neece-Airsman-Hires, 349 E. Tanner, Waverly, Il. 62692. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.airsman-hires.com.