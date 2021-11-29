Dorothy Maxine Smith, 101 of Perry passed away early Friday morning November 26, 2021 at the Walker Nursing Home in Virginia which had become her home. She was born July 12, 1920 near Perry the daughter of the late Chester and Anna Lerch Bernard. She married Burton Smith October 16, 1942 in Versailles, Missouri. He preceded her in death in 1983. Also preceding her were her brothers Harry and Charles, sister Helen, and grandson Robert.
Dorothy spent almost her entire life in the Perry area, she was a graduate of Perry High School, member of the Perry United Methodist Church and Zion Lutheran Church. She loved her family and the outdoors, spending time in the fields, the garden or mowing.
Surviving are her daughters Rosemary (Norman) Werts of Virginia, Donna Davis (Ralph Leerhoff) of Perry, grandchildren Nora Werts, Ray Davis, great grandchildren Elizabeth and Christian Clayton, Wyatt Mowen, Andrea and Jonathon Davis, and a niece Betty Butler of Perry.
A funeral service will be held at 11 am Tuesday November 30, 2021 at the Airsman-Hires Funeral Chapel in Griggsville. Burial will be in the Wilson Cemetery in Perry. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 10 am until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorials can be made to the Activity Fund at Walker Nursing Home or Zion Lutheran Cemetery.