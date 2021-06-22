Dorothy (Green) Bushnell, 87, of Carrollton died on Sunday June 20, 2021 in White Hall.
Born in Kane on August 21, 1933, she was the daughter of the late William and Lillian (Ozbun) Stringer.
She first married Robert “Bob” Green and he preceded her in death on Oct. 7, 2004. She later married Howard Bushnell and he survives. Also surviving are her daughters: Wanda (Bob) Nelson of Columbia, MO, Sharon Albrecht of Greenfield, Terri (Jim) Edwards of Jerseyville, Christi Green of Carterville, Kathy (Dave) Pate of Beardstown, 12 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild, and a son-in-law: Mike Becker of Carrolllton.
She was preceded in death by her first husband Bob, a daughter: Janet Becker, and 6 siblings: George, Robert and Billy Dale Stringer, Gertie Robinson, Joyce Bell and Phyllis Lenington and a son-in-law: Paul Albrecht.
Dorothy was a lifelong homemaker and loved spending time with her family. She will be sadly missed.
Visitation will be from Noon- 2 PM on Thursday June 24, 2021 at the First Presbyterian Church in Carrollton. Funeral services will be held immediately after the visitation at the church. Burial will be in the Carrollton City Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Carrollton First Presbyterian Church. Condolences may be left online at: www.airsman-hires.com.