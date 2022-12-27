Hardin
Doris J. Schobernd, 88, passed away at her home on December 23, 2022.
Doris was born on June 17, 1934 in Batchtown, Il to the late Isaac Kress and Viola (Brinkman) Kress.
Doris made every house she lived in her home. She embraced each community she lived in Batchtown, Golden Eagle, Alton, and finally Hardin. She made friends, celebrated with others, and served others as the Lord called her to do. She was Grandma Doris to many through the years. Her house was a place to crash after school while drinking room temperature soda, and eating cosmic brownies. If you were lucky, she would make you a homemade chocolate shake.
She married her true love Charles L. Schobernd on November 5th, 1955. in Batchtown, Il. They celebrated 61 years of marriage before his passing in 2017. Doris was a homemaker, and a babysitter for MANY families. She loved each child like her own, and had a lasting impact on each family she encountered. She was a member of St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Brussels, and a former member of Batchtown Methodist Church. Doris was also a founding member of Resurrection Lutheran Church in Godfrey, Il. Her faith in Christ and love for her neighbor shone in everything and everyone she encountered.
Grandma Doris was survived by her daughter Lisa (Eric) Kallal, of Hardin; four grandchildren that she adored, Molly (Riley) Caselton of Hardin, Tony Kallal of St. Charles, Lucy and Charlie Kallal, of Hardin, two adopted grandchildren Jessie and Jonny Lorts. She was also blessed to live next door to her only Great Grand Daughter Colette Jo Caselton. Also surviving is one sister, her best friend Laverne (Pidge) Gusewelle of Bethalto, brother and sister-in-law, Melvin and Shirley Wieneke of Golden Eagle, sister-in-law Paula Wieneke of Golden Eagle and many nieces and nephews and beloved friends who she was so grateful to have in her life.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers Norman Kress and Ronald Kress, and one sister Ruth (Kress) Desherlia.
Visitation will be Thursday December 29, 2022 from 4p.m. -7p.m. at Gress, Kallal, Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin, a prayer service will follow at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be Friday, December 30, 2022, at St Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Brussels, IL at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at St. Matthews cemetery.
Memorials can be made to St. Vincent DePaul Charity or Calhoun Ambulance.
Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.kallalandschaaf.com