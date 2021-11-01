She was born on October 13, 1926 to the late Carl and Louise (Telkamp) Mossman. Doris married Harry J. Tepen on October 11, 1947 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Brussels, Illinois. He preceded her in death on December 29, 2008.
Doris was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, St. Mary Altar Society, Brussels American Legion Auxiliary for over 50 years. Doris worked at Brussels Community School District as a cook for 21 years. She loved cooking, quilting, gardening, volunteering, and being with her family.
She is survived by a son, Daniel G. Tepen and a daughter, Nancy L. Kulp; 5 grandchildren, Loren (Julie) Kulp, Darren (Sandra) Kulp, Ryan Kulp and LeAnn Young, Courtney Tepen and Travis Webster, and Lucas (Holly) Tepen; 3 great grandchildren, Mya, Lincoln, and Anna; and numerous nieces and nephews. Also surviving, a sister Jean Rowling of Grafton, a brother, Leland (Betty) Mossman of Nebraska.
In addition to her husband and her parents, she is preceded in death by an infant son, Harry J. Tepen; sibling, Leola (Leo) Held, Carl (Mary) Mossman, Paul (Marie) Mossman, Richard Mossman, Lois Ann (Elmer) Kiel, Marietta (Robert) Bates, and Leroy Rowling; in laws, Elmer (Rosalie) Tepen, Edwin (Cora) Tepen, and Arthur Tepen.
Visitation will take place Sunday October 31, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Brussels.
Funeral Mass will be Monday November 1, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Brussels.
Burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Brussels.
Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Altar Society, St. Mary’s School or Family Choice.
To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Doris M. Tepen please visit our Sympathy Store.