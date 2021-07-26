Doris M. “Marilyn” Scott, 85, of Winchester passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Lavender Ridge in Jacksonville. She was born, Aug. 25, 1935, in Waverly, the daughter of James “Vernon” Sr. and Veda Mae Newberry Gooden. She married John W. “Jack’ Scott, Oct. 18, 1953, and he preceded her in death, Oct. 10, 2006.
Surviving are children, Gary (Debbi) Scott of Jacksonville, Randall (Denise) Scott of Jacksonville, Jeffrey (Sue) Scott of Yakimo, WA, Bradley (Angi) Scott of Highland, Becky (Jim) Tankersley of Jacksonville, Lisa (deceased companion, Rob Herr) Scott of Chatham, Melissa (Bob) Neff of Winchester and Michelle (Scott) Summers of Waverly; 20 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and sister, Jean (deceased husband, Jim) Watts. She was preceded in death by brothers, Warren, James Jr. and Charles Gooden and sisters, Betty Mae Armstrong and Donna Louise Jones.
Marilyn was a member of St. Mark’s Catholic Church and Alter Society; where she was very active in helping with their annual Thanksgiving dinners, funeral dinners and anything else that was needed. She was one of the first members on Winchester Memorial Swimming Pool board and was a generous blood donor. She enjoyed gardening and attending the women’s breakfast club at the Peppermill. Marilyn was a loving mother and grandmother.
A funeral mass will be held 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Winchester with interment in St. Mark’s Catholic Cemetery. A visitation will be held 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Daws Family Funeral Home in Winchester. In lieu of flowers, please give to the Altar Society or Winchester Memorial Swimming Pool.
