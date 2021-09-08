Doris L. Baumann, age 82 of Manchester passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021 at her residence. She was born April 24, 1939 in White Hall, the daughter of Charles and Rosa Braden Fisher. She first married Martin McCormick and he preceded her in death in 1997, then later married Frederick Baumann and he preceded her in death in 2016.
She is survived by two sons, Marty (Tammy) McCormick of Manchester, Thomas (Rhonda) McCormick of Jacksonville, two daughters, Bev (Mike) VanHyning and Ellen (Robert) Magelitz both of Jacksonville, nine grandchildren, several great grandchildren, two sisters, Donna Harp of Roodhouse, Cathy Short of Granite City, three brothers, Charles Fisher of Panama City, FL, Arthur Fisher of Jacksonville, and John Fisher of Roodhouse, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Dawn McCormick, a granddaughter, Stephanie McCormick and a sister, Lela Nicholson.
Doris worked for several nursing homes in the area. She then went to work at Jacksonville Developmental Center retiring in 1997. She enjoyed cooking, crafts, playing games and spending time with her family.
Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m. Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall with burial to follow in Manchester City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Cass-Schuyler Hospice. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com