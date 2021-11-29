Doris Coultas, age 98, of Beardstown, passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital.
She was born September 18, 1923 in rural Cass County, the daughter of Louis and Matilda Koch Wedeking. She married Levoy Coultas and he preceded her in death on December 5, 1993.
She is survived by her step-children, Deana (Danny) Graham of Nebo, Joe (Brenda) Coultas of White Hall and Jack (Louise) Coultas of Pleasant Hill; seven step-grandchildren, Shane, Luke and Sara Coultas, all of White Hall, Dawn Chaudoin of Roodhouse, Leslee Kurfman of Fishhook, John Coultas of Pleasant Hill and Lacy Moffit of Pittsfield; several step-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews, Brenda Antrim, Janet (Bill) Logsdon, Steve (Carrie) Wedeking, Debby (Mark) Edwards, Julie Theivagt and Jennifer Wedeking, all of Beardstown, Kim (Bob) Dawdy of Jacksonville, Michelle Wedeking of Belleville and Pat (Randy) Hughes of South Carolina. She was preceded in death by five brothers, Ralph, Russell, Dick, Harold Lee and Edwin Wedeking; one sister, Grace Genseal; niece, Diane Wedeking; and a nephew, Tom Wedeking.
Mrs. Coultas was employed as an assistant manager at Woolworth Department Store in Beardstown and Jacksonville for over 30 years. After the stores closing, she moved to Effingham and worked at a local gas station and popcorn shop. Doris had a kind and generous heart, following her retirement she spent countless hours transporting individuals in need to doctor and medical appointments. She was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and enjoyed keeping her mind sharp by doing word searches and jigsaw puzzles.
A funeral service will be held 11 AM Monday, November 29, 2021 at Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown with a committal service to follow at 1:30 PM in PIttsfield West Cemetery. Family will meet friends from 10 AM to 11 AM prior to services at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Cass-Schuyler Area Hospice. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.sagerfuneralhonme.com.