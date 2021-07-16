Donnie L. White, age 74, of Griggsville, Il. died Thursday afternoon (July 15, 2021) at his residence.
Donnie was born June 1, 1947 in Pittsfield, Il. son of the late Erbie Lloyd and Leona Mae Hankins White.
He married Linda Phillips on August 30, 1975 in Griggsville, Il. and she survives.
Also surviving are his children, Chad Smart of Culver City, Ca. and Kelli Jones of Griggsville, Il.; one grandson, Landon Jones of Griggsville, Il.; two sisters, Shirley Page (Dennis) of Bowling Green, Mo., and Sharon Buskirk of Griggsville, Il.; several nieces and nephews.; a special family friend, Shawn Jones of Griggsville, Il.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Larry and Dickie White.
Donnie was a 1965 graduate of Griggsville High School and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force following high school serving in Vietnam. He worked at McCulloch Shell in Griggsville and then worked as a beer salesman for Robert Chick Fritz Distributing until his retirement. Donnie was a member of Griggsville Nazarene Church and Griggsville American Legion. He enjoyed detailing cars, yard mowing and watching NASCAR races. Donnie loved working with children thru the church and helping anyone anyway he could.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday (July 20, 2021) at the Griggsville Nazarene Church. Burial will be in Griggsville Cemetery where graveside military rites will be conducted by Griggsville American Legion Post. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at the Airsman-Hires Chapel in Griggsville, Il. Memorials may be made to Griggsville Nazarene Church or Griggsville American Legion and sent to Airsman-Hires Chapel, Box 513 Pittsfield, Il. 62363. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.airsman-hires.com.