Donna Jean Leach, 63, of Girard, IL, passed away on Sunday afternoon, September 26, 2021 at her residence in Girard, IL. Donna was born on November 1, 1957 to Paul Leach and Barbara Hubble in Jacksonville, IL. She was a graduate of Northwestern High School with the class of 1975. All of Donna's life her heart went ahead of her. She lived in the Girard area for over 40 years and her heart was always here in this community, becoming family to many. She was a city mail carrier for over 25 years. When she was on her mail route she was checking on people, often coming back later to help them. She also cleaned for several elderly people creating more friendships. She was in two Bunco Clubs, was a member of Country View Christian Church, and served as a school bus monitor for 18 years. Most of all, Donna's family and friends were her treasure in life. She spent many hours laughing and sharing life with friends and church family. Donna is survived by her step-mother, Linda Wood of Palmyra, IL; three brothers, Jeff (Peggy) Wood of CA, William (Lori) Wood of Girard, IL, and Michael (Nicole) Wood of Carlinville, IL; two sisters, Vicky Fitchett of Springfield, IL, and Amy Ball of Hettick, IL, as well as several nieces and nephews. Donna was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 7, 2021 from 10:00 to 11:00 at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Girard, IL. A memorial service will follow visitation at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Girard Fire Department of the American Cancer Society.To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Donna (Wood) Leach, please visit Tribute Store
