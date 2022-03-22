Donald McBride

Donald Lee McBride, 88, passed away at 8:35 pm on Friday, March 18, 2022 at Calhoun Nursing and Rehab.
He was born on January 19, 1934 in Hardin, the son of Lynville and Elsie (Ringhausen) McBride.
Donald married Deanna Winkler on October 13, 1956 in Hardin at the First Presbyterian Church She survives.
He served in the United States Army during the Korean war. He then worked as a Welder for Illinois Power Company and was a member of the Hardin American Legion Post 636. They enjoyed riding their motorcycle and camping together.
Donald is survived by a daughter, Ginger (Rick) Reno of Kane; a son, Bradley McBride; three grandsons, Master Sergeant Travis (Kara) Reno, Jared (Cari) Reno, and Justin (Melinda) Reno; and nine great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Daughter, Cynthia McBride.
According to his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.
Services will be held at a later date.
