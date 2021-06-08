Donald Leroy McGee, 65, of Griggsville, formerly of Alsey, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, at his residence. He was born, Aug. 27, 1955, in White Hall the son of Charles and Annadell Newingham McGee. He married Carolyn Foster Potter, Nov. 9, 2002, in Pike County.
Surviving is wife, Carolyn McGee of Griggsville; daughters, Bethanny (Richard) Shipley of Jacksonville, Kayla McGee of Pittsfield, Allison (David) Kingery of Bluffs, Jessica Potter of Pittsfield and Jennifer DeJaynes of Baylis; 12 grandchildren, who he loved dearly, Thomas Mullett, Tristen Kingery Brown, Zayah Kingery, Brennon Kingery, Ella Kingery, Jordyn Kingery, Brylee Vestel, Dylan Hill, Addison DeJaynes, Charles Bandy, Dakota DeJaynes and Aiden DeJaynes and siblings, Mike (deceased wife, Paula) McGee of Roodhouse, Sharlie (deceased husband, Larry) Million ofAshland and Diana (deceased husband, Phil) Blackketter of Roodhouse. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Johnny McGee; mother-in-law, Betty Foster and father-in-law, William Benjamin Foster Sr.
Donald was a Navy Veteran. He graduated from North Greene High School in 1973 and was employed at Jacksonville Developmental Center for 30 years. Donald enjoyed playing pool, mushrooming, gardening and collecting antiques, especially Coca-Cola memorabilia.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, June 13, 2021, at the Daws Family Funeral Home in Roodhouse with interment in Pine Tree Cemetery in Patterson. A visitation will be held4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family or Blessing Hospice
Surviving is wife, Carolyn McGee of Griggsville; daughters, Bethanny (Richard) Shipley of Jacksonville, Kayla McGee of Pittsfield, Allison (David) Kingery of Bluffs, Jessica Potter of Pittsfield and Jennifer DeJaynes of Baylis; 12 grandchildren, who he loved dearly, Thomas Mullett, Tristen Kingery Brown, Zayah Kingery, Brennon Kingery, Ella Kingery, Jordyn Kingery, Brylee Vestel, Dylan Hill, Addison DeJaynes, Charles Bandy, Dakota DeJaynes and Aiden DeJaynes and siblings, Mike (deceased wife, Paula) McGee of Roodhouse, Sharlie (deceased husband, Larry) Million ofAshland and Diana (deceased husband, Phil) Blackketter of Roodhouse. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Johnny McGee; mother-in-law, Betty Foster and father-in-law, William Benjamin Foster Sr.
Donald was a Navy Veteran. He graduated from North Greene High School in 1973 and was employed at Jacksonville Developmental Center for 30 years. Donald enjoyed playing pool, mushrooming, gardening and collecting antiques, especially Coca-Cola memorabilia.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, June 13, 2021, at the Daws Family Funeral Home in Roodhouse with interment in Pine Tree Cemetery in Patterson. A visitation will be held4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family or Blessing Hospice
To send a memorial gift to the family of Donald Leroy McGee please visit our Sympathy Store.