Donald Lee Powell, 85, of Springfield, died Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. He was born May 7, 1936, in Jacksonville, the son of James Donald and Virginia Isabel Cox Powell. He was previously married to Judee Claussen and Pamela Eaton.
Donald is survived by two children, Trisha (Stephen) Welsh of Springfield and Dr. Stephen (Sarah) Eaton of Kansas City, Kansas; three grandchildren, Callee (fiancé, Tyler Epley) Clegg of Kansas City, Missouri, Carson (Megan) Clegg of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Harrison Eaton of Kansas City, Kansas; one great-grandson, Bentley Clegg, his companion, Nora Camacho-Socol of St. Peters, Missouri, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one son, Jay Powell; and one sister, Joann (deceased husband, Sonny) Hickox.
Don was parts manager at Westown Ford in Jacksonville for 15 years and Landmark Chrysler in Springfield for 28 years. Following his retirement, Donald continued to work at the dealership part-time. He was baptized at Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church in Jacksonville. Donald loved sprint car racing, motorcycles, traveling, old cars, and gambling.
The family will meet friends from 10 am. until 11 a.m. Friday, August 13, 2021, at Williamson Funeral Home. A procession will depart the funeral home at 11 a.m. for Diamond Grove Cemetery for a graveside service. Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.