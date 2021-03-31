Donald L. Schmidt, 73, of Jacksonville, IL died Friday, March 26, 2021, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.
A memorial mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021, at the Church of Our Saviour with burial at St. Bartholomew Cemetery near Murrayville. The family will meet friends following a 4:45 p.m. prayer service until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Memorials are suggested to Routt Catholic High School Athletics, Our Saviour School Athletics or the Knights of Columbus. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.