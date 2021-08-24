Donald J. Hitchings, of Hamburg, IL, passed away at his home on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.
He was born on May 18, 1944, to the late Emil and Hanna (Koerner) Hitchings. He married Sylvia Whitworth on August 9, 1980.
Don retired from Mcdonald Douglas/ Boeing where he was a machinist. He was an Army Veteran and was a member of the Hardin American Legion, CB Club, and helped maintain Oak Grove Cemetery. He loved playing golf at Loan Oak Golf Course in Carrolton, bowling, riding his motorcycle, had a special bond with his dogs, especially Sam.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his four children, Don (Lisa) Hitchings Jr., Lynn (Chad) Slone, Melissa (Scott) Akers, and JoAnn (Jim Lehr) Wade; nine grandchildren, Kendra (Peter) Breden, Marcus (April) Johnson, Rachel (Kyle) Slone, Logan Johnson, Katie (Joe) Akers, Sadie Akers, Emily Akers, Cody Gregory, and Matthew (Ashlynne) Gregory; nine great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death one son, John Hitchings; and by six siblings, Alan (Yvonne) Hitchings, Fredrich (Mickey) Hitchings, Betty (William) Brown, Jean (Harry) Hutter, Roy (Eda) Hitchings, and Pat (Marianne) Hitchings.
Visitation will be Monday August 30, 2021, at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin from 10:00 to 12:00 p.m.
Funeral Service will be Monday August 30, 2021, at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin at 12:00 p.m.
Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Hamburg.
