Dominic "Don" J. Kukowski, 85 of Carlinville, passed away Wednesday morning, August 18, 2021, at his residence Don" was born September 23, 1935, in Greenbush, MN, a son of Theophil and Cecilia (Goercinski). He was one of thirteen children. He married Rosie (Wilson), July 16, 1960 at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Carlinville. Don started his trucking career with Straub Brothers for over 18 years. He had also been employed by White Line and retired from Hays Trucking in 1998. He enjoyed watching his children in their sporting events and later followed his grandchildren with the same enthusiasm. His passion was watching the St. Louis Cardinals. Don was preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Richard, Stephen, Al Ban and sister Victoria. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 26, 2021, 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, IL. Graveside Services will be conducted at 10:00 am, Friday, August 27, 2021 at Prairie Lawn Cemetery with Pastor Gary Harding.officiating. Dominic "Don" is survived by his wife, Rosie, son, Cary James Kukowski of Standard City, IL, daughter, Regina Glee (Michael) Byots of Carlinville, IL, 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, brother, Andy Kukowski of Greenbush, MN, sister, Barb Natvik of Thief River Falls, MN, sister, Fran Johnson of Lancaster, MN, sister, Joey Van Dusartz of Burnsville, MN, sister, Julianna Lasniewski of IN, sister, Kathy Hyzer of AZ, sister, Loretta Venable of Boonesville, MN, brother, Raymond Kukowski of Lake Pequot, MN and several nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Carlinville Park District. Please visit www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory. Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.
