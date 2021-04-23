Dixie Lee Dawson Duncan, 87 of Maryland Heights, Missouri and formerly of Winchester passed away Saturday afternoon April 17, 2021 in Maryland Heights. She was born October 5, 1933 in Winchester the daughter of the late Ray and Dollie Templin Dawson. She married Cecil Duncan February 24, 1951 in New London, Missouri. He preceded her in death in 1975. Also preceding her in death were sons Michael and Jimmy Duncan, brother Dan Dawson, sisters Nellie Armstrong, Dorothy Dawson, Alice Bettis, and Nettie Turner. Dixie attended Winchester schools. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Surviving is her sons Rex Duncan of Maryland Heights, MO, Rick (Sandy) Duncan of St. Charles, MO and Terry Duncan of Maryland Heights, MO, ten grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, brother Richard Dawson of Winchester and sister Kay Antle of Licking, MO.
A graveside service will be held at 1 pm Monday April 26, 2021 in the Winchester City Cemetery. The Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester is in charge of the arrangements.