Dianne Stelbrink

Dianne G. (Batton) Stelbrink of Hardin IL passed away Saturday Nov 5, 2022, at Jerseyville Community Hospital.
She was born on July 20, 1944, at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, Il. She is the daughter of Lloyd A. and Edith (Crater) Batton. She Married John Stelbrink on April 15, 1963, at St. Norbert’s church in Hardin IL and he survives.
Dianne enjoyed riding horses and loved watching her children and grandchildren follow in her footsteps. She served on the fair board for over 40 years, helped with the Salvation Army foodbank every Christmas handing out food baskets and was a 4H leader for numerous years. Dianne worked for I.V.E.D.C in Hardin for 45 years before retiring in 2017.
Along with her husband John, she is survived by her children Jeri (Gene) Wade of Hannibal MO, Jamie Johnes (Richard Disher) of Godfrey IL, Jonna Stelbrink (Kenny Collins) of Hardin IL, Dusty (Michelle) Stelbrink of Jerseyville IL. 7 grandchildren Danielle (Matt) Rule of New London MO, Alyssa Johnes (Travis Finan) of St. Louis MO, Dalton Wade of Hannibal MO, Mackenzie Collins of Creve Coeur MO, Ryan Johnes of Godfrey IL and Taylor and Carly Stelbrink of Jerseyville IL and 4 great-grandchildren Ashton, Leland, Wyatt and Layla Rule of New London MO, 3 sisters Vicki (Jr.) Longnecker of Batchtown IL, Debbie (Parley) Hood of Coulterville IL and Kelly (Robert) Trentman of Bellville IL and 1 brother Greg (Carol) Batton of Bartlett IL, a brother in-law Bob (Shirley) Stelbrink of Clinton IL and numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents she was proceeded in death by a brother Dale Batton.
Visitation will be Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin, IL.
Funeral Service will be Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin, IL.
Burial to follow at St. Norbert’s Cemetery in Hardin.
Memorials can be made to the Calhoun Ambulance Service.
