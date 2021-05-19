Devin Anthony Dawdy, infant son of Steven and Cynthia (Kallal) Dawdy of Carrollton, died at birth at 12:10 a.m., Friday, May 14, 2021 at Mercy Hospital South in Saint Louis, Missouri.
In addition to his parents, Devin is survived by his older sisters, Veronica May Dawdy and Olivia Grace Dawdy; older brother, Levi Matthew Dawdy; his grandparents, Harold and Terri Kallal of Jerseyville and Mary Dawdy of Carrollton; his great grandparents, Terrie Munder of Chicago and Helen Dawdy of White Hall.
He was greeted in heaven by his brother, Aiden Thomas Dawdy, who passed away in infancy on November 14, 2013 and his grandfather, Gordon Dawdy.
Private burial will take place at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Jerseyville.
Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville has been entrusted with arrangements and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com