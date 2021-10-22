Dennis L. Metz, 66, of Bluffs passed away Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Memorial Hospital. He was born, June 25, 1955, in Beardstown, the son of William R. and Mary L. Carlock Metz. He married, Peggy D. Hutton, Nov. 9, 1991, in Bluffs.
Surviving is wife, Peggy of Bluffs; children, Dustin Metz of Meredosia, Jerod Metz of Mt. Sterling and Kenzie Metz of Versailles; eight grandchildren, Samantha, Madison, Luci, Everli, Lilly, Harlee, Laykin and Jayden; siblings, Richard Metz of Versailles, Kenneth (Sherry) Metz of Bluffs, Patricia (Mike) Mugrage of Newton, Kathy (Dan) Daxenbichler of Rushville and Jean (Joel) Maccombs of Rushville.
Dennis was employed by the Dept. of Army Corps of Engineers as a lock and dam operator. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching Cardinals baseball and the Kansas City Chiefs.
A visitation will be held 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at the Daws Family Funeral Home in Bluffs. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Meredosia/Bluffs Rescue Squad Condolences may be left online at www.dawsfuneralhome.com
