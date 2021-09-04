Dennis Gene Selinger, 71 of Palmyra, passed away Thursday afternoon, September 2, 2021, at his residence. Dennis was born March 18, 1950, in Springfield, IL, a son of Henry Walter Selenger and Delores Cantrill Selenger. Dennis graduated from Pleasant Plains High School with the class of 1968. Dennis proudly served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Bon Homne Richard. He married Dorothy Evans September 23, 1972 in Litchfield, IL. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Karen Selinger. Dennis retired from Crown II in Virden, IL after 32 years and was known as "Wormy" by his fellow co-workers. His love of horses lead him to become a farrier for over 40 years. He loved hunting and fishing with his son-in-law and grandson. One of his biggest enjoyments was riding his motorcycle. He took pride and enjoyed helping to teach gun safety classes. He was a member of the Masons. There will be no services. Dennis is survived by his wife, Dorothy, daughter, Carlotta (Brad) Baker, daughter, Cindy Selinger, grandchildren; Kaitlyn and Cole Baker, brother, Rick (Linda) Selinger and many nieces and nephews. Please visit www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory. Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.