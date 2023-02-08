Kenneth Delbert Greenwood, 89, died at 8:40 a.m., Monday, February 6, 2023 at Jerseyville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Jerseyville.
He was born on July 11, 1933 in Kane Township, Greene County, Illinois, an only child born to the late Kenneth Ross and Eathel Blanche (Grizzle) Greenwood.
Delbert graduated with the Class of 1951 from Jersey Township High School and went on to serve our Country with the United States Army. He served as a Combat Engineer during the Korean War, beginning on May 8, 1953 until being Honorably Discharged on April 28, 1955.
He was employed as a Rate Setter at Owens-Illinois Glass Company, retiring in 1998 after 47 years of service.
He married the love of his life, Margaret Baker in November, 1956 at Providence Church in rural Greene County, Illinois and throughout their 66 years of marriage were a shining example to their family of true love and devotion.
A lifelong resident of Kane, Delbert was a 3rd Degree Mason, a member of the Kane American Legion and longtime and dedicated board member of the Kane Cemetery.
Delbert was proud of his roots, and treated everyone he encountered with the utmost respect. He was eager to help those in need, often times wishing to do so without recognition and always purely from the kindness of his heart.
He enjoyed spending time walking throughout nature and working in his yard and never missed any opportunity to share in his morning coffee talks in Carrollton, with his lifelong friends. He thoroughly enjoyed celebrating the Fourth of July and the entire community looked forward to his extravagant firework display, each year.
Surviving are his wife, Margaret Greenwood of Kane; a son, Terry Greenwood of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; five grandchildren, Matthew (Lisa) Greenwood, Tyler Greenwood, Vanessa (C.J.) Gentile, Adam (Ashley) Blankenship and Ethan Blankenship; five great-grandchildren, Mabel, Noah, Kayla, Jack and Scarlett; along with Sara Denton, who Delbert and Margaret valued and loved as their own.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Debra Lee Blankenship on November 16, 2015.
While his passing will certainly leave a void in the hearts of his family and friends, they find comfort in knowing that he is where he has longed to be – “where all the happy people are”.
Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Monday.
Burial will follow at Kane Cemetery in Kane, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to Kane Cemetery Association.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com