Delbert Brooks, 78, passed away peacefully at his home, December 30, 2021, after a short illness.
He was born November 1, 1943 the son of Norman and Lola (nee,Lynn) Brooks of Carrollton, where he was raised on their dairy farm.
Delbert retired from General Motors after 46 years as a journeyman pipefitter. He enjoyed gardening, grew beautiful roses, and raised cows for many years, as farming was in his blood. Delbert loved to travel and was fortunate enough to have visited many countries in his lifetime.
On May 30, 1964 in Alton, he married Margaret Ruth Mitchell of Wood River. She survives.
Surviving also are sons, James (Carla) Brooks of Edgemoor, SC, Charles (Marianne) Brooks of Faribault, MN; six grandchildren, Jason (Megan) Brooks of Belleville, Bailey Brooks of Wood River, Cooper Brooks of La Cross, WI, Desirae Brooks of Chicago, Ezekiel Brooks of Faribault, MN, Mitchell Brooks of Rock Hill, SC; four great grandchildren, Aubrie, Decker and Sawyer Brooks of Belleville, and Everleigh Brooks of Rock Hill, SC, brothers, Robert Brooks of St. Louis, Louis Brooks of Myrtle Beach, SC; and sister, Ruth Ann Gilbert of Greenfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Henry Brooks of Carrollton, Wayne Brooks of Centrailia; and grandson, Andrew "AJ" Brooks of Bethalto.
Visitation will be from 3-6 pm, Friday, January 7 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, where funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 am, Saturday.
Private burial will be in Fosterburg Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to The Gary Sinise Foundation for the Benefit of Veterans and First Responders and/or BJC Hospice of Illinois.
COVID-19 practices in accordance with CDC and IDPH guidelines are requested.