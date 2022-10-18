Deanna (Winkler) McBride, passed away at 5:40 pm Monday, October 3, 2022, at Boyd Healthcare in Carrollton, Illinois.
She was born in Hamburg on August 16, 1938, the daughter of Forrest & Lucille (McKee) Winkler.
Deanna married Donald Lee McBride on October 13, 1956, at the First Presbyterian Church in Hardin and he preceded her in death on March 18, 2022.
They enjoyed riding their motorcycle together and traveled the forty-eight out of 50 states. They also loved camping and boating.
Deanna is survived by a daughter, Ginger (Rick) Reno of Kane; a son, Bradley (Amy) McBride; three grandsons, Master Sergeant Travis (Kara) Reno, Jared (Cari) Reno, and Justin (Melinda) Reno; and nine great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Cynthia McBride; one brother, Donald Winkler and a sister, Marcia Gress.
According to her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.
Joint graveside services will be on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. for Donald Lee and Deanna McBride at Hardin City Cemetery
Memorials can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Charity of ones choice.
Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin are in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.kallalandschaaf.com