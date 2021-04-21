David S. Chapman, 77, returned to his heavenly home at 2:48 a.m., Monday, April 19, 2021 after a valiant battle with bone cancer. The devotion of his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.
He was born on July 10, 1943 in Carbondale, Pennsylvania and was one of two children born to the late David S. and Ruth (Roberts) Chapman.
David grew up in Carbondale, Pennsylvania, where he graduated with the Class of 1961 from Benjamin Franklin High School and moved to Chicago to be close to his sister.
While visiting Grafton for a wedding, he met Rosie Cain. Their relationship blossomed and the two were married on June 17, 1967 in Nutwood.
He was enlisted with the United States Army as a Specialist 5th Class.
After an honorable discharge He was employed as a Machinist with McDonnel-Douglas/Boeing for 33 years, retiring in 1999.
Dave had a deep love for cars. He enjoyed working on cars, learning about and sharing his knowledge of cars and was involved in stock car racing for over 30 years, where he made many lasting friendships along the way, including the very special bond he shared with racing buddy, Jake Seets.
Dave’s life revolved around two very simple, yet profound foundations – Faith and Family.
Dave had a very strong relationship with his Lord and Savior and enjoyed sharing the word of the Lord with others. He was active with his church, Charity Christian Center, serving as Deacon for 29 years. He was selfless in every aspect of the word, and was always willing to help those in need in any way possible. He was kind, soft-spoken, and always had time to answer a question or solve a problem, no matter how small.
Dave and Rose raised their three daughters with patience, faith and humility. He enjoyed spending time with his girls at the Archery Club and raised them to be independent women. He made sure to prepare them for anything that life threw their way, and if a new challenge arose, He was there to listen and guide them through. His fierce loyalty to family carried through as his grandchildren came along. His five grandchildren and great grandson truly were his pride and joy and brought about some of the happiest memories of his life.
He will be dearly missed by his loved ones, who celebrate the fact that he is at peace with his creator.
David is survived by his wife and best friend, Rose, of Fieldon; three daughters, Rachel (Todd) Cannedy of Alton, Amy (Brad) Welton of Edwardsville and Andrea Chapman of Phoenix, Arizona; five grandchildren, Seth Chapman, Audrey Chapman, Lexi Swan, Drew Welton and MarthaRose Cannedy; a great grandson, Archie; along with numerous nieces, nephews.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday at LifechurchX (formerly Charity Christian Center) where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday. Burial will follow at Fieldon Cemetery in Fieldon.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to Fieldon Baptist Church Food Bank, in care of Crawford Funeral Home, 1308 State Highway 109, Jerseyville, IL 62052.
