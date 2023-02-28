David Reno

David Mark Reno, 60, died at 3:46 p.m., Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Elmhurst Memorial Hospital in Elmhurst, Illinois.
He was born on January 29, 1963 in Jerseyville and was the son of the late Ronald Gene and Betty Jane (Roegge) Reno.
David graduated with the Class of 1981 from Carrollton High School and devoted his life to working on the family farm in Greene County.
He enjoyed spending time outdoors and fishing and surrounding himself with the company of his family, who he held dear.
Surviving are a son and daughter in-law, Ryan and Allie Reno of Bunker Hill; five grandchildren, Alex, Gavin, Baretta, Rosie and Ella Reno; a sister, Cindy Reno of Carrollton; two brothers and sisters in-law, Tony and Sandra Reno of Eldred and Gary and Tonya Reno of Bloomington; as well as his nieces and nephews, Jeremy, Rachel, Cassandra, Brandon, Heather, Dalton and Dax.
Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023 from 9 a.m. until time of Memorial Service at 11 a.m. at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Burial will follow at Kane Cemetery.
