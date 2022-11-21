David Meyer

David W. Meyer, 56, of Brussels, IL, passed away on November 17, 2022. He was born on January 19, 1966, in Jerseyville, IL, to Joyce (Barnes) Meyer and the late Edwin Meyer. He worked at Sharecropper Farms then became a laborer for Local 660 for over 25 years. David was an avid hunter and fisherman. David is survived by his mother, Joyce Meyer; siblings, Rose (John) Wreath of Brussels, Doug Meyer of Jerseyville, Donna Steppan of Brussels, Charles Meyer of Meppen, and Mary (Henry) Titus of Rosewood Heights; also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, and many friends. In addition to his father, David was preceded in death by his sisters-in-law, Ellen Meyer and Kim Meyer. A visitation will be held on Monday, November 21, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Brussels. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf funeral home in Brussels. Burial will follow at Cresswell Cemetery in Golden Eagle. Memorials may be made to Cresswell Cemetery or family’s choice.
