David L. Sanders Sr., 73, of , passed away Wednesday July 7, 2021 at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville. He was born December 29, 1947 in White Hall the son of the late Frank and Della Hepworth Sanders. He married Lana Kael White February 25, 1965 in Pittsfield. She preceded him in death March 5, 1989. Also preceding him death were siblings Mary Elizabeth Sanders, Mary Jean Castleberry, Robert Allen Sanders Sr. Luetta Kay Wooldridge Klaas, Thomas Steven “Cotton” Sanders, Paul “Monk” Sanders, and a grandson Garrett L. Williams.
David attended Alsey and Winchester schools. He loved to be outdoors, playing poker machines, spending time with his family especially his great grandchildren.
Survivors include his children Tina Sanders of Pittsfield, David (Lorie) Sanders Jr. of Tamaroa, Tonya Sanders of Alsey and Patricia (Scott) Brown of Winchester. Grandchildren; Kristen (Aaron) Crossman of New Canton, Alex (Lauren) Brown of Winchester, Dustin Sanders of Pittsfield, Brianna Sanders, Matthew (Holly) Nichols, Jodie Hofmeister all of Pinkneyville, Amanda Morey, Eric Morey, Aurora (Tony) Piper all of Pittsfield, Maggie Sanders of Sesser, Jordan Brown of Winchester, Maddie Williams of Tamaroa. Great grandchildren; Zayn, Jayden, Brylan, Dallas, Braxton, Stella, Nova, Odin, Evie, Octavia, Collin, Oaklynd, Memphis, Phoenix, Sawyer, Lainey, and Mia arriving soon, sister Debra (Gary) Wells of rural Alsey and brother Charlie Sanders of Alsey and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11 am Saturday July 10, 2021 at the Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester. Burial will be in Bowers Cemetery near Alsey. Friends may call on Saturday at the funeral home from 9 until the time of the service to meet with the family. Memorials can be made to the Passavant Hospital Foundation or the Outreach Community Center in Winchester.