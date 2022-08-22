David Bick

David P. Bick, 75, passed away on August 19, 2022, at SLU Hospital in St. Louis Missouri.
He was born July 28, 1947, in Carrollton, IL, to the late Joseph and Gertrude (Klocke) Bick. He married Therese “Teri” Colyott on August 7, 1999.
David served in the United States Army then went to work for Alton Box Board as a laborer. He loved to play the guitar, play pinocle and horseshoes.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Robin (Nick) Blackorby and Jason Bick; nine step children, Darryl (Laura Mae) BeQuette, Tim (Tammy) Mooney, Shelly Rauh, Joey Mooney, Derek (Shannon) Rauh, Kellie (John) Turnbaugh, Elizabeth (Jeff) Lemons, Austin Mooney, and Tray Doyle; two grandchildren, Henry and Charlie Blackorby; 33 step grandchildren, three siblings, Bob (Sandy) Bick, Jim (Cindy) Bick, and Betty Cunningham; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Bick; a daughter, Melissa “Moe” Bick; stepson, Johnny Mooney; great grandson, Dallas Dean Mooney; and three siblings, Joe Bick, Bonnie Jones, and Dennis Bick.
Visitation will be Wednesday, August 24, 2022, from 11:00 – 1:00 p.m. at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin, IL.
Graveside service and burial will follow at 1:00 p.m. at St. Norbert’s Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to the Wounded Warriors Foundation.
