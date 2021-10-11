Darrell G. Evans, 77, of Jacksonville passed away Friday morning, October 8, 2021 at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital. He was born February 4, 1944 in Scott County the son of Wilbur Glen and Pearl McGlasson Evans. He married Phyllis Staats and later married Kay Webster Rentschler and she survives.
He is also survived by two sons, Mark (Chrissi) Evans and Jason (Jennifer) Evans both of Jacksonville; one daughter, Renee James of Jacksonville; 5 grandchildren, John Gainor James V, Megan Evans, Jaelen Evans, Jacey Evans and Jaxon Evans; two great-grandchildren, John Gainor James VI and Bryson James; one step son, Jay (Jenny) Rentschler of Jacksonville; one step daughter, Amy (Jason) Headen of Jacksonville; 4 step grandchildren, Nick Rentschler, Ashley Headen, Jayden Rentschler and Brooke Headen; one sister, Janet (Keith) Sloan of Sacramento, CA; two brothers, Steve Evans of Winchester and Gayle (Jackie) Evans of Bonifay, FL and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Spencer Evans and Carol
“Wimp” Evans and 3 sisters, Marilyn Francis, Nina Marie Evans and Beverly Evans.
Mr. Evans had been employed as a glazier with Voelkel Glass Service and Moore Glass Company both in Jacksonville for many years. He was a member of the First Christian Church in South Jacksonville. He was an avid collector of tractors and toy tractors. He was a member of the Western Illinois Tractor Club and the Elks. He enjoyed spending time in Gulf Shores during the winter. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and never met a stranger.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Williamson Funeral Home with burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church or the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.