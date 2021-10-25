Darlene C. Robinson, 74, of Jacksonville passed away Saturday evening, October 23, 2021 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. She was born August 18, 1947 in Manhattan, NY the daughter of Peter J. Carroll and Lillian LaCroix Carroll.
She is survived by three daughters, Cheri (Rob) Smith of Dongola, Tracey (Raymond) Hammack of Astoria and Theresa Luttrell of Chapin; 7 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one brother, Peter J. (Donna) Carroll II of Fruitland Park, FL and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Thomas Carroll (surviving wife, Karen of Hamel) and her son-in-law, Robert Luttrell.
Darlene was a Licensed Practical Nurse for many years. She was of the Catholic faith and enjoyed shopping, playing bingo and spades and spending time with her girls and grandchildren. She was very proud of her Irish heritage.
A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021 at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Memorials are suggested to the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.