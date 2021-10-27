Danny W. Shutt, 74, of Jacksonville passed away Monday, October 25, 2021 at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital. He was born December 24, 1946 in Springfield the son of John Henry and Opal Violet Speck Shutt.
He is survived by his daughter, Cari Miller (fiance’, Jason Larson) of Island Lake; two grandsons, Caden Miller and Austin Miller; one brother, John (Judith) Shutt of Hendersonville, NC and 10 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Billy Dean Shutt and two sisters, JoAnn Jones and Joyce Robinson.
Dan graduated from Jacksonville High School and Southern Illinois University-Carbondale with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Psychology. He worked at Jacksonville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram for 17 years. He was a proud homeowner and was always planning his next project. Dan was a meticulous gardener, and spent much of his free time caring for his lawn and gardens.
He looked forward to visiting with his neighbors and taking his beloved Mimi on daily walks. He will be remembered for being a caring person who was always willing to help others. He loved spending time with his family and was an avid Chicago Bears and Cubs fan.
A memorial visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Memorials are suggested to PAWS.