Daniel D. Shaw, 61, of Carrollton died on Saturday night August 21, 2021 at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Alton.
Born in Carrollton on Nov. 12, 1959, he was the son of the late Jesse and Alma (Coonrod) Shaw, Sr.
Surviving are his siblings: Trena (husband K.E.) Edwards of White Hall, Steve Shaw of Wrights and Jeff Shaw of Carrollton. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Jesse Shaw, Jr. and a sister-in-law: Gail Shaw.
Daniel was a cattle farmer who loved to ride motorcycles, and play cards.
Private graveside rites will be held. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton is assisting the family at this time.