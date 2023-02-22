Dale Edwards

Dale Junior Edwards, 84, died at 9:47 a.m., Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Calhoun Nursing and Rehab Center in Hardin.
He was born on May 28, 1938 at home in rural Athensville and was the son of Clarence “Peck” and Irene (Duckwiler) Edwards.
Dale grew up in Greene County and was a 1956 graduate of Greenfield High School.
He married the former Rebecca Anderson on December 21, 1962 in Carrollton, and together their 60 years of marriage has been blessed with two sons and two grandsons, and many wonderful memories together.
Dale was a lifelong truck driver, a career that took him to Arizona in 1986 and allowed him the opportunity to travel and take in many sights throughout the country. Following his retirement with Millis Transfer in 2011, he returned back home to Greene County and enjoyed spending time outdoors, most especially camping.
Dale never knew a stranger and will be fondly remembered by those who knew and loved him for his outgoing personality and his stories.
Surviving are his wife, Rebecca Edwards of Carrollton; two sons and daughters in-law, Tom and Kathy Edwards of Loami and Chris and Stephanie Edwards of Chesterfield; two grandsons, Jake and Brady Edwards, both of Loami; a sister, Eleanor Kepler of Morrison; three brothers and two sisters in-law, Gene and Georgette Edwards of Girard; Larry Edwards of Roodhouse and Lyndell and Reba Edwards of Springfield.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister in-law, Danny Edwards and Dean and Shirley Edwards; as well as a brother in-law, Charles Kepler.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 12 p.m., Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Burial will follow at Chesterfield Cemetery.
For those desiring, memorials may be given to Riverbend Humane Society, in care of the funeral home.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com