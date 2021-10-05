Correne D. Davidsmeyer, 92, of Jacksonville, died Sunday, October 3, 2021, in Springfield. She was born April 4, 1929, in Appleton, Wisconsin, the daughter of William Gustav and Mabel Ella Kriegel Kraemer. She married J. W. “Bill” Davidsmeyer on July 1, 1950, in Neenah, Wisconsin, and he survives.
She is also survived by two daughters, Diann Davidsmeyer of Columbus, Indiana and Darcy (Ray Morin) Davidsmeyer of Naples, Florida; two grandchildren, Ryan (Barbara) Davidsmeyer and Michael (Kelsey) Davidsmeyer, both of Jacksonville, and four great-grandchildren, Colton, Emrick, Teddy, and Margaret. She was preceded in death by two sons, Richard William Davidsmeyer and John Paul Davidsmeyer.
Correne was born and raised in northern Wisconsin. It was there that she acquired her love of all things botanical while working in her family’s greenhouse and learned to appreciate a good winter snow. As a young lady she was active in the Wisconsin Civil Air Patrol and had the opportunity to fly an airplane. After high school, Correne attended Valparaiso University where she met and fell in love with Bill. Following their marriage, Correne settled into life in Jacksonville raising her growing family.
Correne was an active member of Salem Lutheran Church and involved in the Valpo Guild and the Altar Guild. A lover of the arts, she devoted countless hours to the Jacksonville Art Association, as well as the Passavant Hospital Auxiliary. In addition, Correne was a willful volunteer to her community, her church, her children’s activities, and anyone else who asked. In her spare time, she fulfilled her love of gardening.
A private service will be held with burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Salem Lutheran School or Elm City Center.