Corey Lee Kuntzman Sr., 37, of Virden, IL, passed away Monday morning, July 12, 2021 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL. Corey was born on September 4, 1983 to Nathan Kuntzman and Michelle Barnes in Springfield, IL. He graduated from Virden High School. Corey married Shanna McKain in 2006 in Girard and they later separated. Corey had been a heavy machine operator at Maltby Construction in Pawnee and later became a truck driver for Dowson Farms and most recently for Passalaqua-Powell Trucking in Palmyra, IL. He enjoyed rock hounding and panning for gold. Corey was a diligent worker and loved to spend time with his family, especially his children. Corey is survived by his parents, Nathan Kuntzman of Virden, IL and Michelle (Alan) Jorgensen of Girard, IL; five children, Brysten, Daelyn, Weston, Ayla, and Corey Lee Kuntzman Jr.; two brothers, Adam Kuntzman of Virden, IL and Joshua Kuntzman of Girard, IL. No services are planned at this time. Memorials are suggested to Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, 226 North 3rd Street, Girard, IL 62640. Online condolences can be given at www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com. Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard is in charge of arrangements.