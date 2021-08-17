Connie Sue Evans, 61 of Winchester passed away early Saturday morning August 14, 2021 in Springfield. She was born December 15, 1959 in Jacksonville the daughter of the late Richard Spencer and Beverley Ann Bates Evans. Connie was a 1977 graduate of Winchester High School. She worked at several of the auto parts stores in Winchester, Lundia, AGI and then for the TSA at Springfield Airport. She was a member of the Elks Club and the Moose Club. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her great nephews. She enjoyed Bowling, boating and spending time at the Lake of the Ozarks. Surviving is her sisters Rosie Evans of Winchester, Vicky (Rick) Williams of Macomb, nephew Rick (Vicki) Williams Jr. of Macomb, great nephews Wyatt and Walker Williams and a host of dear friends. A memorial service will be held at 11 am Friday August 20, 2021 at the Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester. Burial will be in the Winchester City Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Friday from 10 am until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorials can be made to the Winchester EMS. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.airsman-hires.com
