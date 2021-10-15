Connie Points, 71, of Waverly died on Wednesday Oct. 13, 2021 at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing Center in Jacksonville.
Born in Springfield on Nov. 30, 1949 she was the daughter of the late Olin and Lola (Armstrong) Stubblefield. She married Steve Points on March 19, 1994 in Waverly and he preceded her in death on Dec. 6, 2016.
Surviving are a sister: Lynn (Jim) Burns of Waverly, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a sister: Peggy Long.
Connie worked for over 30 years at Jacksonville Developmental Center in Jacksonville. She loved crocheting and mowing her yard.
A private family visitation will be held. Graveside rites will be open to the public on Monday Oct. 18, 2021 at 11 A.M. at Waverly East Cemetery. Memorials may be made to: The Animal Protective League in Springfield or the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be left online at: www.airsman-hires.com