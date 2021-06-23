Clifford Lowery, age 84, of Waverly, Il. and formerly of Girard, Il. died early Wednesday morning (June 23, 2021) at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, Il.
He was born February 13, 1937 in Curran, Il. son of the late Samuel and Gladys Lawrence Lowery.
He married Gloria Jean Sims on September 15, 1962 in Waverly, Il. and she survives.
Also surviving is his daughter, Jeana Rae Pitchford (Richard) of Waverly, IL.; son, James Russel Lowery; grandson, Matthew Whalen (Nikki) of Jacksonville, IL; granddaughters, Anna and Elizabeth Whalen of Waverly, IL.; great-granddaughters, Elena Henry-Franklin and Danica Whalen; sister, Doris Morris (Rich) of Midlothian, IL.; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Van and Betty Sims of Chatham, IL; and several nieces and nephews.
Clifford was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, James Lowery and Lee Roy Lowery; a sister Lida Huitt.
Clifford attended Waverly High School and joined the United States Marine Corps. Following his time as a marine, Mr. Lowery was a welder for many area companies. He enjoyed working around his farm, piddling with his mowers and tractors, taking his beloved dogs for car rides, and was an avid St. Louis Cardinal, Chicago Bears and Fighting Illini fan. But above all things, Cliff loved nothing more than being a father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
A Celebration of Life for Clifford will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (June 26, 2021) at Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Waverly, Il. Burial will be in Waverly East Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Waverly Rescue Squad and sent to Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home, 349 E. Tanner, Waverly, Il. 62692. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.airsman-hires.com.