Clifford Frank Cogburn, age 88, of Waverly, Il. and formerly of Lorraine, Il. died Sunday afternoon (August 15, 2021) at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, Il.
He was born September 19, 1932 in Keokuk, Iowa son of the late Frank and Beatrice Bertch Cogburn.
He married Nancy Owens in 1963 and she survives.
Also surviving is one sister, Arlene Staff of Eureka, Il.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings Evadora Jenkins, and Donald Cogburn.
He was a longtime employee of C.I.P.S./Ameren as a gas technician working in the New Berlin, Modesto and area for many years. He loved playing guitar and taught his wife to play as well. He was a member of the Waverly First Baptist Church where he was a past deacon, greeter, and usher.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday (Aug. 19, 2021) at Waverly First Baptist Church in Waverly, Il. Burial will be held 2 p.m. Friday at New Loraine Cemetery in Loraine, Il. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Waverly First Baptist Church in Waverly, Il. Memorials may be made to Waverly First Baptist Church and sent to Neece-Airsman-Hires, 349 E. Tanner, Waverly, Il. 62692. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.airsman-hires.com.