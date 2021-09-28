Cliff Jilg, a life-long truck driver and resident of Eldred, IL died on September 13, 2021 at the age of 62.
Born on November 3, 1958, he was the son of the late Ulysses and Dorothy (Schollmeier) Jilg.
He had worked as a tree logger and became a truck driver for several companies including: Schirz Concrete, Columbiana Seed Co., Riechmann, BTI, Mercer, Thomas and York just to name a few. He recently had retired from truck driving.
Cliff is survived by a son Ryan Turner, a sister Judy Jane Miller, 3 nephews: Daniel Miller, Jason Jilg & Justin “Boogie” Jilg.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, and brothers: David Henry Edward Jilg and Gary Francis Jilg.
Cliff enjoyed having a good time and hanging out with his friends. He often had cook-outs at his house. He loved to take John Boat rides (especially on Jan. 1st) and camp at the river. He also liked to obtain unique motor vehicles. He will be sadly missed.
Graveside rites will be held on Wednesday Sept. 22, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Eldred Memorial Gardens Cemetery. As only appropriate, he will take his last ride on a Semi-tractor. Donations may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left online at: www.airsman-hires.com.