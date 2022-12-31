Shipman
Clayola Gay Meffert, 78, of Shipman, passed away, Thursday, December 29, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family.
She was born June 26, 1944, in Mason City, Illinois, to the late Croftin Clay and Anna (Bastin) Wilham.
Gay was lucky enough to meet the man she would marry early in life, she married Marvin Henry Meffert on July 30, 1959, in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas. The two celebrated 55 years of marriage together prior to his passing on June 5, 2015.
Gay and Marvin lived the “American Dream” raising four boys on their farm in Shipman: Rolland (Sarah) Meffert of Shipman, Lloyd (Deanna) Meffert of Cotter, Arkansas, Bruce (Jeralyn) Meffert of Higbee, Missouri, Darrel (Carrie) Meffert of Sparland, Illinois, all of whom survive. She will also be missed by twelve grandchildren, Valerie (Matt) Huebener, Keith (Anna) Meffert, Allison (Tyler) Stults, Andrew (Kimberly) Meffert, Abigail Meffert, Colleen Meffert, Zebediah Meffert, Cyrus Meffert, Hannah Meffert, Clayton Meffert, Jacob Meffert, Jerrod Meffert; fifteen great grandchildren, Olivia, Clara, Liam, Sawyer, Atlee, Ezekiel, Crofton, Huxley, Reginald, Montgomery, Minerva, Donovan, Kayden, Holden, Aspen; sister Joy; and several nieces and nephews.
Gay loved being a mother and grandmother, but she also was equally involved as Marvin’s business partner, running several rental properties and farming. She even obtained her Real Estate License. Gay passed her free time drawing, sewing, and working outside. She would always visit her children and grandchildren, no matter the distance she needed to travel to get to them. Her family will remember her Thanksgiving homemade bread and cinnamon rolls. Following her husband’s passing and in recent years, she looked forward to her weekly Sunday meals with her friends.
Gay faithfully attended Harmony Baptist Church and Emmanuel Baptist Church where she held various positions on staff as well as being involved with Vacation Bible School, teaching Sunday School, and singing in many cantatas.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a niece, Joyce Jewell; 2 nephews, John and Dave Balla and brother-in-law, Albert Jewell; sister in law, Millie (Danny) Balla.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, January 2, 2023, at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Carlinville, Illinois.
Funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Emmanuel Baptist with Cliff Woodman, officiating.
Burial will follow in Shipman Cemetery with her grandchildren serving as pallbearers: Zebediah, Cyrus, Hannah, Clayton, Jacob, and Jerrod.
Memorials in Gay’s name may be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church.
Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.
Online condolences and guestbook can be found at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com.