Clarence L. Bishop, age 79 of White Hall passed away Thursday, November 11, 2021 at his residence. He was born June 16, 1942 in Roodhouse, the son of Lester and Elnora Gillis Bishop. He married Paulletta Dirksmeyer June 16, 1962 in White Hall and she survives.
Also surviving are two children, Cathy (Jeffery) Bishop-Admire of Roodhouse, Virgil (Colleen) Bishop of Mt. Sterling, four grandchildren, Christopher, Nicholaus Bishop, and Zachary and Joshua Admire, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Henson and two brothers, Delbert and Lester Bishop.
Clarence worked for Jack Standard at the Standard Station in White Hall for many years. Clarence then ran a small engine and car repair shop for several years, and did some carpentry work on the side. He enjoyed fishing, bowling on the leagues in Roodhouse for many years and spending time with his family and friends. He was a past member of the White Hall Sportsman Club, past officer of the NG Chamber of Commerce, and past Alderman for the city of Roodhouse. He was a member of the Barrow Baptist Church. Clarence was the last one left out of the fishing trio which included Harold Winters and Joe Coons.
Graveside funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 15, 2021 at Pine Tree Cemetery in Patterson. There will be no visitation. Memorials may be made to Roodhouse Police Youth Fishing Derby. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.