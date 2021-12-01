Cindy Jo Holmes, 65, of passed away Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. She was born, April 21, 1956, in White Hall, the daughter of Richard E. and Grace J. Young George. She married Ronnie Holmes, Nov. 16, 1975, in Alsey.
Surviving is husband, Ronnie of Roodhouse; children, Eric (Becky) Holmes of Winchester, Mandy (Billy) Speaker of Eldred and Lance Holmes of Roodhouse; 5 grandchildren, Marissa Speaker, Lars Speaker, Noah Holmes, Matthew Holmes and Adam Holmes; 1 great grandchild, Billiejo Speaker and siblings, Rich (Colleen) George of Roodhouse, Jim (Brandy) George of St. Joseph and Nancy (Steve) Gourley of Alsey.
She was a member of the Alsey Baptist Church. Cindy was employed at SCNC for 33 years. She was an avid Cardinal baseball fan, liked to craft and quilt. She loved her dog, Butters and cat, Rusty and all her other feral cats. Most of all, she loved spending time with family and friends.
A funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at the Alsey Baptist Church with interment in Bowers Cemetery near Alsey. A visitation will be held 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Daws Family Funeral Home in Winchester. Memorials are suggested to Mandy’s Whine and Bark.
