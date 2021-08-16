Christopher William Edwards, 55, of Hettick, IL, passed away Saturday morning, August 14, 2021 at his residence in Hettick, IL. Chris was born on October 15, 1965 to William and Celia (Applebee) Edwards in Jacksonville, IL. He graduated from Waverly High School with the class of 1983. Chris married Ann Sheary on December 13, 2014 in Jacksonville, IL. Chris retired from the United States Marine Corps, serving in Operation Restore Hope in Somalia and Operation Enduring Freedom in Kuwait. Upon his retirement from the Marines, Chris worked as a site tech at Beaver Dam State Park where he loved to visit with people. He also worked for Hamilton Catering in Franklin, IL during high school and shortly after graduation. Chris loved his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed his quarter horses, wood working, and was well known for being a social butterfly and making people laugh. Chris is survived by his wife, Ann Edwards of Hettick, IL; parents, William and Celia Edwards of Waverly, IL; three daughters, Mickenzey (Chris Miller) Edwards of Waverly, IL, Laura (Chris) White of Waverly, IL and Brittani (Josh) King of Waverly, IL; two sons, Cody Main of Detroit, IL and Allyn (Natalie Bednar) Edwards of Girard, IL; nine grandchildren, Travis, Kendra, Jacob, Rieley, Brayden, Kimmy, Ryan, Kensley and Joshua; brother, Stephen C. (Stephanie Bagley) Edwards of Waverly, IL; mother and father in-law, Steve and Mary Sheary of Bunker Hill, IL, as well as three nieces, one nephew and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Chris was preceded in death by his grandparents, Donal Edwards, Luella Patterson, Eugene Patterson, Edward William Applebee and Constance Applebee, as well as several aunts and uncles. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard, IL. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at 10:00 am at the funeral home with pastor Robb Roper officiating. Burial will take place in Camp Butler National Cemetery with full military rites. Memorials are suggested to Pancreatic Cancer Research.