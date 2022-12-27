Meppen
Christopher J. Droege, 91, of Meppen, passed away on December 24, 2022, in Calhoun County.
Chris was born on January 26, 1931, at home in Meppen, IL. He was the son of Anna Hannekan and Joseph Droege.
Chris's first job was working night shift on the assembly line Ford Motor Company in Hazelwood, Missouri until the night shift was laid off. Chris worked Farming and live stock in Meppen, IL all his life.
Chris served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a member of the American Legion in Brussels and St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Meppen, IL.
He is survived by a Sister, Catherine Schleeper along with several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a Sister, Helen Carter, a Brother, James Droege, and a Brother, Ernest Droege.
Visitation will be held from 8 am to 9:30 am Thursday December 29, 2022 at Gress, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Brussels.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am Thursday at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Meppen with Fr. Don Roberts celebrant.
Burial will take place in the St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery Meppen.
Memorials are suggested to the St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Meppen.
